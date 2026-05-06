SC Quashes Default Bail for Haldwani Violence Accused; Directs Surrender in 14 Days

Yet, beyond the courtrooms and the political posturing, there remains the palpable anxiety of a community under a microscope. To the families of the accused, the "two-week window" for surrender is less of a legal deadline and more of a ticking clock on their last days of relative freedom. The case serves as a grim reminder of how quickly the lives of ordinary citizens can be swallowed by the machinery of the law when communal tensions boil over. As Haldwani watches its sons prepare to walk back into the confines of the trial court, the narrative remains one of a fragile peace, where the pursuit of justice for some feels like a deepening of the divide for others.