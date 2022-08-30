Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Judge Expresses Displeasure Over WhatsApp Messages Sent On His Phone

Justice Kaul, who heads the bench which is hearing the case where a firm is accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore as deposit from the investors, had in February this year also said he does not want to receive WhatsApp messages about the case from the litigants.

WhatsApp Logo
WhatsApp Logo File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:51 pm

Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul on Tuesday expressed displeasure over some investors, who were allegedly duped by a company, sending WhatsApp messages to him and warned he will take a "serious view" and recuse himself from hearing the matter if they don't stop doing it.

Justice Kaul, who heads the bench which is hearing the case where a firm is accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore as deposit from the investors, had in February this year also said he does not want to receive WhatsApp messages about the case from the litigants.

"You communicate with them (investors). I will take a serious view. They keep violating what I have been saying earlier," Justice Kaul, who along with Justice A S Oka comprises the bench, told the lawyer appearing for the investors.

"My mobile is not meant for WhatsApp... I will just send the proceeding off…. I had mentioned earlier, I did not take any action," Justice Kaul said, adding, "please stop doing this otherwise I will recuse myself… Do not try this".

Related stories

Supreme Court Drops Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

Supreme Court Seeks UP Government's Response On Journalist Siddique Kappan's Bail Plea

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Karnataka On Pleas Against HC Order Refusing To Lift Ban On Hijab

In its February 9 order, the apex court had asked some of the investors to desist from sending messages to judges.

"In the end we may express some concern about the endeavours of some investors in addressing communications to judges or endeavouring to send messages through WhatsApp. We appreciate their concern but that is not the method for seeking redressal. We therefore call upon them to desist from doing so," the court had noted in its order.

During the hearing, the bench was told that one of the respondents has circulated a letter seeking adjournment. The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on November 10.

The firm is accused of duping investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary Whatsapp Social Media Justice S K Kaul New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'