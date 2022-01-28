Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SC Decision Over Suspension Of 12 Maha BJP MLAs 'Tight Slap' On MVA Govt: Fadnavis

They were suspended on July 5 last year from the Assembly after the state government accused them of misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

SC Decision Over Suspension Of 12 Maha BJP MLAs 'Tight Slap' On MVA Govt: Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on suspension of BJP MLAs. - PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 2:53 pm

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement, in which it termed the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as "unconstitutional" and "irrational".

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly said the apex court's decision is "another tight slap" on the face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for its "unconstitutional, unethical, unfair, illegal and undemocratic actions".

Related stories

Resolution Suspending 12 Maharashtra MLAs Beyond Period Of Remainder Of Session Unconstitutional: SC

SC Reserves Order On Plea Of Maha BJP MLAs Against Suspension For One Year

Maharashtra: 12 BJP MLAs Suspended For A Year For 'Misbehaving' With Assembly Speaker

The Supreme Court on Friday held that a resolution suspending the 12 BJP MLAs beyond the period of the remainder of the session held in July 2021 is "unconstitutional" and "irrational". The top court delivered its verdict on the pleas filed by the 12 legislators, who had challenged their one-year suspension from the state assembly.

Reacting to the apex court's judgement, Fadnavis said in a tweet, "Satyameva Jayate. We welcome and thank the Supreme Court for the historic decision of quashing suspension of our 12 BJP Maharashtra MLAs, who were fighting for the cause of OBCs in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session."

Apart from Ashish Shelar, the BJP's chief whip in the Assembly, others who were suspended were Sanjay Kute, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawal, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

Fadnavis said the SC decision will save the democratic values and it is yet another tight slap on the face of MVA government for it's unconstitutional, unethical, unfair, illegal and undemocratic actions and activities. "I congratulate our BJP Maharashtra 12 MLAs for getting justice," he added.

"Since the beginning, we were saying that it was completely unconstitutional and gross misuse of power to suspend our MLAs for such a long period to create artificial majority & that too for no valid reason & the Hon SC has upheld our stand," the former chief minister said.

It was not only a question of these 12 MLAs, but of more than 50 lakh citizens in these 12 constituencies, he said. Speaking about the development, state minister Nawab Malik, who is also the chief spokesperson of the NCP, said, "The speaker of the legislative assembly will take a decision once the Supreme Court's written order is available. The decision to suspend 12 MLAs of BJP was taken by the speaker and not by the government."

The secretariat of the Maharashtra Assembly will study the SC decision after which the speaker decide on that, he said. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Supreme Court BJP Leader MLA Suspension MVA Government Maharashtra Legislative Assembly
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

PM Modi Dons Sikh Cadet Turban At Today’s NCC Rally

Railway Exam Row: IYC, AISA Stage Protest Outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan Over Police Brutality

Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'