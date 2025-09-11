Singh shared videos on X showing him attempting to scale the guesthouse gate to meet National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who had come to greet him. In the footage, Abdullah says, “They have become the masters,” while Singh responds, “They don’t allow us to meet anybody, they don’t allow us to move out. Whatever they can do, they are doing.” Singh described the situation as “very sad” and questioned whether it reflected dictatorship, noting that Abdullah, a multiple-time Chief Minister, was not allowed to meet him.