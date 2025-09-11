Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

AAP MP Sanjay Singh jumps over guesthouse gate after police prevent him from leaving; former CM Farooq Abdullah stopped from meeting him amid PSA protest over Mehraj Malik.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanjay Singh news, Farooq Abdullah news, Mehraj Malik PSA, AAP protest Srinagar
Sanjay Singh Photo: | PTI/Shahbaz Khan; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Imran Hussain were stopped by police from leaving a Srinagar guesthouse to hold a press conference.

  • Singh scaled the guesthouse gate to meet former CM Farooq Abdullah, who was barred from entering.

  • The protest was against the detention of AAP Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and MLA Imran Hussain were on Thursday prevented by Jammu and Kashmir police from leaving the government guesthouse in Srinagar and addressing the press. Singh had arrived to hold a press conference and organise a sit-in protest against the detention of AAP Doda legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following multiple FIRs.

Singh shared videos on X showing him attempting to scale the guesthouse gate to meet National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who had come to greet him. In the footage, Abdullah says, “They have become the masters,” while Singh responds, “They don’t allow us to meet anybody, they don’t allow us to move out. Whatever they can do, they are doing.” Singh described the situation as “very sad” and questioned whether it reflected dictatorship, noting that Abdullah, a multiple-time Chief Minister, was not allowed to meet him.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the legality of the police action, asking under which law a Rajya Sabha member had been detained and whether a preventive detention order had been issued. He also questioned Malik’s PSA detention, suggesting that any issues should have been addressed through the Assembly Secretariat or the Speaker of the House.

Related Content
Related Content

According to PTI, the police had locked the gates of the guesthouse to prevent Farooq Abdullah from meeting Singh. Abdullah said Singh had not come to disrupt law and order and expressed concern that the elected government appeared sidelined by the Lieutenant Governor.

Singh says, “He is (former) MP, several times been the CM and I am also an MP ... what is the problem? What is the crime? Why are you not allowing us to meet.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Look To Make Inroads As Hong Kong Seek First Win

  2. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  3. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  4. Day In Pics: September 10, 2025

  5. Congress Questions Modi’s ‘Natural Partners’ Remark, Cites Trump’s ‘35 Times’ Ceasefire Claim

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

  3. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

  4. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh