Sandeshkhali: WB Seeks Urgent Listing Of Plea In SC Against Transfer Of Probe To CBI

The ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI solely, while the state prayed that the investigation be given to its police.

March 6, 2024
PTI
WB Govt seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against transferring probe to CBI in Sandeshkhali matter
The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer to the CBI the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

"You move an application. The CJI takes note of (urgent listing) applications during lunch hour. He will order listing of the plea," Justice Sanjiv Khanna said responding to the plea.

At the outset, the plea was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, before a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The senior lawyer said that the central probe agency wanted immediate compliance of the high court order by transferring probe to it.

On Tuesday evening also, the state government had mentioned the plea for urgent listing. The bench had asked the state government counsel to mention the matter before the Registrar General of the top court.

Both, the ED and the West Bengal government, moved separate appeals in the high court challenging a single bench order which had on January 17 ordered the formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI solely, the state prayed that the investigation be given to its police.

The high court, while agreeing to ED's request, also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.

