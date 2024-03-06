Sandeshkhali: WB Seeks Urgent Listing Of Plea In SC Against Transfer Of Probe To CBI

The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer to the CBI the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

"You move an application. The CJI takes note of (urgent listing) applications during lunch hour. He will order listing of the plea," Justice Sanjiv Khanna said responding to the plea.

At the outset, the plea was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, before a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The senior lawyer said that the central probe agency wanted immediate compliance of the high court order by transferring probe to it.