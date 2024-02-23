Sandeshkhali: ED Books Absconding Sheikh Shahjahan In Money Laundering Case, Raids His House

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a case against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the central figure in the Sandeshkhali row in West Bengal, on money laundering charges. Raids were underway at Sheikh Shahjahan's house and six other locations. on Friday.
Women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali have accused Shahjahan Sheikh of involvement in land-grabbing activities and perpetrating sexual assault, allegedly through coercive means.
Shahjahan has been absconding law enforcement since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked ED officials during a search operation related to a ration scam on January 5. The incident heightened tensions and also raised concerns about the influence and power wielded by Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters in the region.
While Shahjahan remains missing, situation has led to a crackdown by the state police, his aides Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar were nabbed.
Raids and search operations were started by the ED early Friday morning at five different places in and around the city including Howrah, Bijoygarh and Birati, officials said.
"These raids are in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grab against Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. These people were involved in fish businesses with Shajahan. We are looking for a few specific documents", an officer said.
The ECIR is generally filed by the ED as the case Information report. It is similar to a First Information Report (FIR) in criminal cases, he explained.