Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

S Jaishankar Discusses Adverse Impacts Of Ukraine Conflict, Terrorism With Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov In Moscow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for talks in M
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for talks in M AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 4:33 pm

India and Russia have an "exceptionally" steady and time-tested relationship and the objective now is to fashion a balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement in the backdrop of the increasing economic cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

In his opening remarks, he also said that the Covid-19 pandemic, financial pressures and trade difficulties had taken a toll on the global economy.

"We are now seeing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict on top of that. There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity," he said.

"Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns," he said.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Monday evening on a two-day visit amid growing global concerns over increasing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had an exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship. In that background, I look forward to our talks," he said.

Jaishankar's visit to Russia assumes significance as it came over a week before the G20 summit in Bali which is set to extensively deliberate on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. It is his first visit to Moscow after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. 

"Our meeting today, is of course, devoted to assessing the state of our bilateral cooperation; exchanging perspectives on the international situation and what that means to our respective interests," Jaishankar said. 

Related stories

Ukraine Among Other Issues In S Jaishankar's Two-Day Russia Visit Starting Today: All You Need To Know

S Jaishankar Underlines Need For Better Connectivity In SCO Region

Terrorism One Of Gravest Threats To Humanity: S Jaishankar At UN Meet

"Where bilateral ties are concerned, you would agree that it is our objective today to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term engagement," he said. 

"Especially as our economic cooperation increases, this is a significant imperative. We would be discussing how our shared goals are best achieved," the External Affairs Minister added.

Besides touching upon the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar also talked about terrorism and climate change challenges.    

"Where the international situation is concerned, the last few years of the Covid pandemic, financial pressures and trade difficulties; these have taken a toll on the global economy. We are now seeing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict on top of that," he said.

"There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity. Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns," he noted.

Tags

National India Russia Moscow S Jaishankar Sergey Lavrov Ukraine Conflict Prime Minister Of India Narednra Modi Vladimir Putin
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids