RML Hospital Resident Doctors Call Off Strikes Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder Case After SC Hearing

The RML RDA said it called off the strike after the Centre's acceptance of all demands put forward by their peers from across India.

IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike over kolkata doctors rape murder case in Varanasi
Doctors' protest in Varanasi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The central government-run RML Hospital on Tuesday called off its nine-day strike it had been observing in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, even as other resident doctors' bodies hailed the Supreme Court's intervention in the case.

"The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent's office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained, with a 45-day timeline set for implementation.

"The ministry also pledged to tighten security across all central government hospitals and issue advisories to state governments," Ram Manohar Lohia resident doctors' association said in a statement.

The doctors said though they have agreed to suspend their strike, they will continue to advocate for justice in the R G Kar case.

The doctors will resume duties from 4 pm and there will be no deduction of salary during the strike period.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

Earlier in the day, doctors at the RML raised hailed the SC with slogans like 'Supreme Court zindabad'.

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association said, "We welcome the exhaustive session by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision."

Federation of All India Medical Association, or FAIMA, another doctors' body, said it will also conduct a meeting soon.

"We will update soon. The decision will be made after considering every state RDA's input and will be based on the majority's decision," it said.

Tuesday marked the ninth day of the strike by doctors, who in the wake of the Kolkata murder have been demanding a central law on safety of medics working at hospitals.

The striking doctors are demanding a fast and transparent investigation by the CBI into the murder and the formation of a Central Protection Act.

