Rethinking Mahad Satyagrah: The Bacteria of Caste And The Walk To Resistance

A homogenous account of history often remembers revolutions as inevitable—as if they were always meant to happen. But a closer look suggests otherwise. In March 1927, people gathered in Mahad for what was meant to be a conference, the Kulaba District Depressed Class Conference. Some came on foot, others in bullock carts, carrying little more than expectation and curiosity. They had gathered for a conference, to listen, to think, to imagine perhaps a life slightly different from the one they knew. It could have ended there—another inspiring meeting, another set of resolutions, another moment absorbed quietly. There was no guarantee that the meeting would produce anything beyond words.