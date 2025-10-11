Recovery Notice Pasted At Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s House Over 30-Year-Old Unpaid Loan

Officials say Raza defaulted on ₹5,000 cooperative loan from 1990s, now grown to ₹28,000; he remains jailed over Bareilly violence.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maulana Tauqeer Ahmed Raza Khan
Maulana Tauqeer Ahmed Raza Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A recovery notice was issued to Maulana Tauqeer Raza for defaulting on a ₹5,055 loan taken before 1997, which has now risen to ₹28,346.

  • Officials said Raza had sold his Budaun properties and moved, prompting steps to seize any remaining assets for repayment.

  • Raza is currently in Fatehgarh Jail for his alleged role in the September 26 Bareilly violence, in which 88 people have been arrested so far.

A recovery notice has been pasted at the residence of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who is currently lodged at the Fatehgarh Central Jail in connection with the September 26 violence in Bareilly, for defaulting on a loan he took from a cooperative society about three decades back, officials said on Saturday.

The loan of Rs 5,055, which Raza took before 1997 from the Sadhan Sahkari Samiti at Rasulpur Puthi village in Budaun district, has now swelled to Rs 28,346.

Haribabu Bharti, general manager of the District Cooperative Bank in Budaun, said a recovery notice has been pasted at Raza's residence in Bareilly.

“It has been learnt that Raza sold all his properties in Budaun a few years ago. Under such circumstances, any property belonging to him, wherever known, will be seized to recover the government loan,” Bharti said.

The official said he has prepared a report on the entire matter and sent it to senior officials.

Related Content
Related Content
Local leaders and community organizations called for calm, emphasizing that love and respect for religious figures should be reflected in personal conduct rather than public demonstrations that risk conflict. - X.com
Police Detain Tauqeer Raza Khan’s Associate After Violent ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests In Bareilly

BY Outlook News Desk

Sadhan Sahkari Samiti secretary Hridayesh Kumar Singh on Saturday said when he was reviewing a list of loan defaulters, he came across the name Tauqeer Raza.

Upon investigation, he found that the defaulter was the same Tauqeer Raza, whose name cropped up in connection with the Bareilly violence.

Singh said Raza took the loan to purchase fertiliser, but despite numerous notices, he did not repay the amount, which has now grown to Rs 28,346.

Raza and his family have sold their land and moved away from the district since then.

Singh said senior officials have been informed about the matter, and the loan amount will be recovered soon.

Budaun District Magistrate Avanish Rai said he came to know on Saturday that Raza owed more than Rs 28,000 to the Sadhan Sahkari Samiti.

The assistant registrar of cooperatives, Munnalal Mishra, informed him that a notice will be served to Raza soon to recover the loan amount, Rai said.

Tension gripped Bareilly on September 26 when protesters opposing FIRs against 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police after Friday prayers, claiming they were not permitted to hold a demonstration in support of the campaign.

Several people were injured in the violence. Two more persons were arrested for the violence on Wednesday, taking the total number of arrests to 88, including Raza.

So far, 10 FIRs have been registered in the case against 125 named individuals and more than 3,000 unidentified persons.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt Brings Up Fifty | ENG-W 137/3 (28)

  3. Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: NAM Eye Win Against Proteas

  4. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  4. The Evolution Of RSS

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics