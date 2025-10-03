Bareilly tightens security with police, paramilitary, and drone monitoring after September 26 violence.
Internet suspended and markets see minimal activity as residents exercise caution.
Clerics call for peace; annual Julus-e-Gausia procession cancelled this year.
Bareilly city witnessed strengthened security measures on Friday ahead of evening prayers, a week after clashes erupted following congregational prayers, PTI reported.
District Magistrate Avnish Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya were seen patrolling the city with heavy forces from the morning, while clerics from Ala Hazrat Dargah appealed to residents to maintain peace. According to PTI, internet services remained suspended and very few people were seen in markets.
The heightened security comes after violence on September 26, when locals and police clashed following the cancellation of a proposed protest over "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes, and police have registered 10 FIRs, booking hundreds of mostly unidentified suspects. Over 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have been arrested so far.
Singh said senior officers had toured sensitive areas the previous night and engaged with local residents, who assured authorities that communal harmony would be maintained. “We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof,” he said.
Arya said the city has been divided into four super zones and eight smaller zones for tighter surveillance, with four IPS officers brought in from other districts for special monitoring. Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was visible outside major religious sites including Nau Mahal Masjid, Ala Hazrat Dargah, Azam Nagar Masjid in Kotwali area, and Baradari mosque. Drone cameras were also deployed to monitor the situation.
Markets including Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, Sarafa, Sahmatganj and Qila Bazaar were open, but activity was minimal. Shopkeepers remained cautious, ready to close immediately in case of disturbance, PTI reported.
Sajjadanashin of Ala Hazrat Dargah, Badrush Shariah Mufti Ahsan Miyan, urged Muslims to offer Friday prayers peacefully and return home. “Do not pay attention to rumours. Peace must be preserved at all costs,” he said.
PTI reported that in view of the situation, the annual 'Julus-e-Gausia', traditionally held to mark the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, will not be taken out this year. Instead, a brief programme will be held at 2 pm on Saturday at Sailani Raza Chowk, where clerics will address the gathering, followed by special prayers and ‘langar’ distribution. Mufti Ahsan Miyan and Anjuman president Haji Shariq Noori said the decision applies only for this year and the procession will resume in full next year.
(With inputs from PTI)