Bareilly Authorities Tighten Security After September 26 Violence Ahead Of Friday Prayers

Markets remain quiet and internet suspended as police and paramilitary patrol major mosques following recent clashes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
bareilly internet shutdown bareilly latest news bareilly violence 2025 friday prayers bareilly
Over 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have been arrested so far. Photo: | PTI/ Nand Kumar Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bareilly tightens security with police, paramilitary, and drone monitoring after September 26 violence.

  • Internet suspended and markets see minimal activity as residents exercise caution.

  • Clerics call for peace; annual Julus-e-Gausia procession cancelled this year.

Bareilly city witnessed strengthened security measures on Friday ahead of evening prayers, a week after clashes erupted following congregational prayers, PTI reported.

District Magistrate Avnish Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya were seen patrolling the city with heavy forces from the morning, while clerics from Ala Hazrat Dargah appealed to residents to maintain peace. According to PTI, internet services remained suspended and very few people were seen in markets.

The heightened security comes after violence on September 26, when locals and police clashed following the cancellation of a proposed protest over "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes, and police have registered 10 FIRs, booking hundreds of mostly unidentified suspects. Over 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have been arrested so far.

Local leaders and community organizations called for calm, emphasizing that love and respect for religious figures should be reflected in personal conduct rather than public demonstrations that risk conflict. - X.com
Police Detain Tauqeer Raza Khan’s Associate After Violent ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests In Bareilly

BY Outlook News Desk

Singh said senior officers had toured sensitive areas the previous night and engaged with local residents, who assured authorities that communal harmony would be maintained. “We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Arya said the city has been divided into four super zones and eight smaller zones for tighter surveillance, with four IPS officers brought in from other districts for special monitoring. Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was visible outside major religious sites including Nau Mahal Masjid, Ala Hazrat Dargah, Azam Nagar Masjid in Kotwali area, and Baradari mosque. Drone cameras were also deployed to monitor the situation.

Markets including Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, Sarafa, Sahmatganj and Qila Bazaar were open, but activity was minimal. Shopkeepers remained cautious, ready to close immediately in case of disturbance, PTI reported.

The leaders had planned to travel to the city by an early morning train on Wednesday to meet senior police officials, including the DIG and ADG. - | IMAGO/Hindustan Times
Police Detain Congress MP Imran Masood, SP MLA Shahnavaz Khan Ahead Of Bareilly Visit

BY Outlook News Desk

Sajjadanashin of Ala Hazrat Dargah, Badrush Shariah Mufti Ahsan Miyan, urged Muslims to offer Friday prayers peacefully and return home. “Do not pay attention to rumours. Peace must be preserved at all costs,” he said.

PTI reported that in view of the situation, the annual 'Julus-e-Gausia', traditionally held to mark the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, will not be taken out this year. Instead, a brief programme will be held at 2 pm on Saturday at Sailani Raza Chowk, where clerics will address the gathering, followed by special prayers and ‘langar’ distribution. Mufti Ahsan Miyan and Anjuman president Haji Shariq Noori said the decision applies only for this year and the procession will resume in full next year.

Security on Dussehra eve in Bareilly - - PTI |
Bareilly Division On High Alert Amid Dussehra Festivities After Mosque Clash

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jurel And Jadeja Hit Fifties As IND Build Strong Position

  2. SA-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Begin Campaign Against SA-W In Guwahati

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps