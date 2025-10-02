Bareilly Division On High Alert Amid Dussehra Festivities After Mosque Clash

Police, PAC, RAF and drones deployed across Bareilly division during Dussehra celebrations after last week’s violence.

Bareilly
  • September 26 clash near a mosque over a cancelled protest on the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster row led to stone-pelting and unrest.

  • 81 arrests made; officials on high alert to ensure peace at religious gatherings and festivals in Bareilly and neighbouring districts.

Security has been tightened across four districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly division with police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed on the streets, and drones pressed into service on Thursday, officials said.

The heightened vigilance follows a September 26 incident, when nearly 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers, sparking a confrontation with police that escalated into stone-pelting. The unrest was linked to the cancellation of a protest over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster controversy called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S. Chaudhary has issued a high alert in Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun, directing strict monitoring at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan programmes, which attract large crowds.

Local leaders and community organizations called for calm, emphasizing that love and respect for religious figures should be reflected in personal conduct rather than public demonstrations that risk conflict. - X.com
"All district magistrate, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," Chaudhary warned.

Officials said intelligence agencies have been placed on alert, with armed police stationed at sensitive locations to prevent unrest from spreading beyond Bareilly. "We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts," one official said.

Authorities confirmed that 81 people had been arrested in connection with the September 26 violence.

