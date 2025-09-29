Police Detain Tauqeer Raza Khan’s Associate After Violent ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests In Bareilly

Police detained a close associate of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan following violent protests in Bareilly over the “I Love Muhammad”
Over 50 people, including Khan, were taken into custody, and multiple FIRs were registered.
Leaders and community groups urged calm, warning that devotion to religious figures should not translate into public demonstrations.
Police on Monday detained a close associate of cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the recent violence in Bareilly during a protest in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, officials said.
Tensions escalated in Bareilly following a call by Raza Khan to support the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, which sparked widespread protests across the city. The unrest began after Friday prayers, when demonstrators took to the streets, quickly clashing with law enforcement.
Protesters hurled stones and damaged vehicles while chanting slogans. Police responded with lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least ten police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontations. The administration confirmed that over 50 individuals, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, were detained, and several FIRs were filed across multiple police stations.
Authorities deployed additional forces to prevent the situation from worsening. The Uttar Pradesh government issued advisories to maintain public order, urging citizens to avoid participating in demonstrations that could turn violent.
The “I Love Muhammad” campaign, intended to express religious devotion, drew criticism from various quarters for taking the expression of faith into public streets, leading to widespread unrest. Local leaders and community organizations called for calm, emphasizing that love and respect for religious figures should be reflected in personal conduct rather than public demonstrations that risk conflict.
Police confirmed that some of the participants were not local to Bareilly, indicating that external actors may have contributed to the escalation. The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely and has promised strict action against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.
Community leaders, including the head of the All India Muslim Jamaat, urged the public to refrain from provocative slogans and stressed that devotion to Prophet Muhammad should remain a matter of the heart, not a source of street violence.
The incident has also prompted security alerts in neighboring cities such as Kanpur and Modinagar, where authorities have increased surveillance and patrolling to prevent any spillover of unrest. The state government has reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens’ rights while ensuring public safety during religious or political campaigns.