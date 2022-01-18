The chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Bareilly Sharif, Hazrat Maulana Tauqeer Ahmed Raza Khan of UP announced their support for the candidates of Indian National Congress in the assembly elections to be held in all the five states. Welcoming his support, Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu said that this support will play an important role in forming the UP Congress government in the coming days.

On this occasion, Hazrat Maulana Tauqeer Ahmed Raza Khan said that the restoration of peace and harmony in these electoral states and the country, protection of the Constitution, protection and prosperity of the backward, downtrodden, oppressed and minorities as well as the youth and farmers is possible only under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and UP Congress in-charge Priyanka Vadra.

Tauqir Ahmed Raza Khan said that he had discussed the problems of the Muslim society with the leaders of all the political parties involved in the election and asked them to reflect on these problems in their manifesto and in the party meetings, but no party other than the Congress considered it appropriate to talk openly about these problems. He said that he had also met Priyanka Vadra regarding all his demands and discussed them in detail with her. He said that after meeting her, he realized that the future of this country and the state, communal harmony and Constitution could only be safe in the hands of those whose families sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.

Tauqeer Ahmed Raza Khan also said that Akhilesh Yadav suffered from arrogance as he had joined hands with the BJP to raise the flag of Samajwadi Party while sidelining the Muslim leadership; and his dream will never come true. He alleged that even the past, it was during the time of his party’s governments that the Muslim society had considered itself to be the most cheated, and it had remained in power on the basis of support from the community. “But now the public has recognized them and the Congress party, under the leadership of Priyanka Vadra in UP, is marching towards victory. I will campaign in favour of Congress wherever needed and will continue raising the voice of the minorities, Dalits and backwards. Tauqeer Ahmed Raza Khan was talking to reporters at the Congress State Headquarters.

Expressing gratitude for the support extended by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu said that his support will play an important role in forming the government in UP in the coming days. He alleged that the Chief Minister, who is deceiving the people UP besides spreading fear, hunger and corruption, never talks about issues like unemployment, women’s oppression or inflation. He said that Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were playing noora kushti (fixed fight) to divert the attention of the public from the basic issues.

The State Congress President said that the tenure of both Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath has only given disappointment to all sections. “The politics of event management is going on. No one has forgotten the way the journalist was sent to jail in Mirzapur over the question of bread. Not even journalists were spared in this government. Big industrialists have been involved in some media, as a result of which the issue that should be discussed are not being done. Congress will fulfill all the promises made by the party. This time, it will be politics of resolutions, not politics of religion,” he said.