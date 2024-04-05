National

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Apprehends BJP Worker Who Contacted Suspects | Details

According to a report by Asianet News, Sai Prasad, the BJP activist, allegedly had contacts with the suspects in Theerthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. The investigation on the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast so far has also revealed that a police personnel in Chikkamagaluru was involved in the matter and assisted the mother of the main conspirator Muzammil Shareef in securing a rented house.

Advertisement

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the latest development in the ongoing investigation in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker for alleged involvement in the blast.

As pr reports, NIA detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

A low-intensity blast at the famous Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru had injured at least 10 people on March 1

Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru | - PTI
Bengaluru: NIA Arrests Key Conspirator Of Rameshwaram Cafe Blast |Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

About today's arrest

According to a report by Asianet News, Sai Prasad, the BJP activist, allegedly had contacts with the suspects in Theerthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. The NIA had earlier conducted raids on the residences of two youths and a mobile shop owner in Theerthahalli.

Advertisement

Visual of blast inside Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe | - X/@PTI_News
Watch | CCTV Captures Moment Of Explosion At Rameshwaram Cafe In Bengaluru

BY Outlook Web Desk

The investigation so far has also revealed that a police personnel in Chikkamagaluru was involved in the matter and assisted the mother of the main conspirator Muzammil Shareef in securing a rented house.

According to the Asianet News report, Shareef, the alleged mastermind behind the Bengaluru cafe blast, "originally from Kalasa, relocated his mother to Chikkamagaluru, with the assistance of the inspector."

Bengaluru blast suspect caught in CCTV footage | - X/ @Bnglrweatherman
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Suspect Changed Clothes Many Times, Travelled By Bus| WATCH CCTV Footage

BY Outlook Web Desk

Shareef, the key conspirator, was arrested by the NIA following massive raids across multiple locations in three states in the case, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

He was picked up as a co-conspirator as the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

Other accused in Rameshwaram blast case

The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taahaa, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases too. Both the men are on the run.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained