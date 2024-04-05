Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Apprehends BJP Worker Who Contacted Suspects | Details

As the latest development in the ongoing investigation in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker for alleged involvement in the blast.
As pr reports, NIA detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.
A low-intensity blast at the famous Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru had injured at least 10 people on March 1
About today's arrest
According to a report by Asianet News, Sai Prasad, the BJP activist, allegedly had contacts with the suspects in Theerthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. The NIA had earlier conducted raids on the residences of two youths and a mobile shop owner in Theerthahalli.
Advertisement
The investigation so far has also revealed that a police personnel in Chikkamagaluru was involved in the matter and assisted the mother of the main conspirator Muzammil Shareef in securing a rented house.
According to the Asianet News report, Shareef, the alleged mastermind behind the Bengaluru cafe blast, "originally from Kalasa, relocated his mother to Chikkamagaluru, with the assistance of the inspector."
Shareef, the key conspirator, was arrested by the NIA following massive raids across multiple locations in three states in the case, news agency PTI reported.
Advertisement
He was picked up as a co-conspirator as the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.
Other accused in Rameshwaram blast case
The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taahaa, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases too. Both the men are on the run.