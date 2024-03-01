Watch | CCTV Captures Moment Of Explosion At Rameshwaram Cafe In Bengaluru

Hours after a blast reported in Bengaluru's very popular Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, the CCTV footage of the explosion surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the blast so far has injured nine people. Police investigation is underway to ascertain the further details of the explosion.
The CCTV camera placed above the cafe's counter captured blast as well as. As per the footage, the explosion took place at a time when the some customers were waiting to get a table and a waiter was about to put a plate on the counter.
Another camera placed inside the cafe facing the counter of an open kitchen showed customers and the staff members, intimidated by the sudden explosion, running away.
What did police say?
Describing the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday as a "bomb blast", Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan on Friday said investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it.
"At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," Mohan, who visited the spot said.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.
What did CM Siddaramaiah say?
Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said investigations are on to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion at popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday, and added that it might have been caused by an "improvised explosive device".
He said those involved will be found and strict action will be taken against them.
"According to the information I have got, after 12 PM someone placed a bag and went. Investigations are going on, Siddaramaiah said, adding that all the injured persons are out of danger.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "CCTV and other things are being examined. We have come to know about someone placing a bag. It is said to be an improvised explosive blast. We have to see, the investigations are on."
Asked whether it was a terrorist act, the CM said, it is not known and investigations are on. Police are at the spot and he has asked the Home Minister also to visit the spot.
"It was not a large-scale blast, it was an improvised explosive blast. Such things have happened earlier too, it should not happen. Let's see what it is. In recent times such blasts had not taken place other than the incident in Mangaluru during BJP rule. This is the first such incident during our government," he added.