Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Man Who Planted Bomb, Identified; Low-Intensity IED Used In Explosion | All We Know So Far

A bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield area left at least nine people injured on Friday. As per reports, three of them were the cafe's staff members while the two others were customers.
Here are the the top facts that we know so far.
9 people injured
After conducting an inspection at the site of the explosion, Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan informed that nine people sustained injuries. The injured people have been admitted to Brookfield Hospital. The injuries are not critical, it has been told.
Earlier, a local resident said, "Around 1 pm, we heard a huge blast sound. We rushed to the spot and we saw black smog surrounding the area. We saw 5-6 injured people. We, local residents, rushed everyone to the nearest hospital.”
Bomb Blast Confirmed
Amid confusion over what caused the blast, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that it was a bomb blast and the bomb was kept in a bag by a customer. He said that the police suspect a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) being used.
Earlier, the initial reports also suggested that an object placed in a bag exploded around 1 pm leading to black smoke in and around the cafe.
An angle of LPG cylinder blast had surfaced after a preliminary investigation. However, no substantial evidence was found by the investigating officials supporting the angle. Moreover, no fire was seen after the explosion which supported the fact that it didn't appear to be a cooking gas cylinder explosion.
As per media reports, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also told that it did not seem that the explosion involved a cylinder and that the source of explosion would be known once forensic teams had finished collecting and testing samples form the blast site.
Investigation underway: Bomb Squad, Forensic team at site
Upon getting information on the blast, Bengaluru police promptly sprang into action. Video footage from the site showed police officials, fire officials and several people outside the cafe. Forensic officials and bomb disposal squad were also seen at the spot.
Police officials said that forensic teams were collecting material and the exact cause of the blast would be determined after tests.
As part of the investigation, footage of the nearby CCTVs are being checked meticulously. The area has been cordoned off as the police conduct an investigation into the explosion.
Man who planted the bomb, identified
According to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the accused has been identified on CCTV footage.
It has been told that the identified man took a token from the cash counter but left the cafe, But, left the cafe without eating his food while leaving the bag behind.
"The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava Idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred," Shivakumar said, as per PTI.