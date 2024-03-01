Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Man Who Planted Bomb, Identified; Low-Intensity IED Used In Explosion | All We Know So Far

Earlier, the initial reports also suggested that an object placed in a bag exploded around 1 pm leading to black smoke in and around the cafe.

An angle of LPG cylinder blast had surfaced after a preliminary investigation. However, no substantial evidence was found by the investigating officials supporting the angle. Moreover, no fire was seen after the explosion which supported the fact that it didn't appear to be a cooking gas cylinder explosion.

As per media reports, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also told that it did not seem that the explosion involved a cylinder and that the source of explosion would be known once forensic teams had finished collecting and testing samples form the blast site.