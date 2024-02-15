National

Delhi HC: Security Beefed-Up After 'Biggest Bomb Explosion' Threat, Investigation Underway

According to a senior police officer, the purported bomb threat email was received by the Delhi High Court's registrar general on his official account on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 15, 2024

Delhi High Court | Photo: PTI
info-icon

Heavy security has been deployed in the Delhi High Court premises on Thursday following the threat 'the biggest explosion' email sent to authorities.

According to a senior police officer, the purported email was received by the Delhi High Court's registrar general on his official account on Wednesday.

High court authorities have sought a detailed enquiry into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

About the threat mail

The February 12 email sent by one Balavant Desai to the Delhi High Court registrar general reportedly mentioned that a blast would take place on Thursday and that it would be the biggest blast in Delhi.

"This will be the biggest explosion in Delhi. Call the minister as well, all will be blown up," the mail read.

Taking serious note of the email, authorities have enhanced security.

Delhi High Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Mohit Mathur said keeping in mind that a bomb blast had taken place outside the high court earlier, authorities don't want to take a risk and security has been tightened.

He said there has been no disturbance in the court work and bar members are cooperating.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement