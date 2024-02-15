Delhi HC: Security Beefed-Up After 'Biggest Bomb Explosion' Threat, Investigation Underway

About the threat mail

The February 12 email sent by one Balavant Desai to the Delhi High Court registrar general reportedly mentioned that a blast would take place on Thursday and that it would be the biggest blast in Delhi.

"This will be the biggest explosion in Delhi. Call the minister as well, all will be blown up," the mail read.

Taking serious note of the email, authorities have enhanced security.

Delhi High Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Mohit Mathur said keeping in mind that a bomb blast had taken place outside the high court earlier, authorities don't want to take a risk and security has been tightened.

He said there has been no disturbance in the court work and bar members are cooperating.

(With PTI Inputs)