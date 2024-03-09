Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Suspect Changed Clothes Many Times, Travelled By Bus| WATCH CCTV Footage

About the CCTV footage

So far, three CCTV videos have been received by the police. Throughout the day of th explosion, the suspect could be seen in three different clothes.

According to the first video, the suspect was seen heading to the cafe at nearly 11.45 am on March 1, to place an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) where he was seen wearing a full-sleeve shirt and a light-coloured polo cap, eyeglasses, and a face mask.