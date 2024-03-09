Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Suspect Changed Clothes Many Times, Travelled By Bus| WATCH CCTV Footage

As the latest development in the ongoing investigation in connection with the recent bomb blast in Bengaluru's popular food joint Rameshwaram Cafe, police have analysed the CCTV footage and revealed that the suspect changed his clothes and appearance many times after the explosion in a bid to avoid identification.
About the CCTV footage
So far, three CCTV videos have been received by the police. Throughout the day of th explosion, the suspect could be seen in three different clothes.
According to the first video, the suspect was seen heading to the cafe at nearly 11.45 am on March 1, to place an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) where he was seen wearing a full-sleeve shirt and a light-coloured polo cap, eyeglasses, and a face mask.
The second footage caught him travelling on another bus, at around 2.30 pm, when he was wearing a purple-coloured half-sleeve T-shirt and a black cap. He was still wearing a mask but had no glasses.
In the third CCTV footage from Bellary Central Bus Stand, recorded at around 9 pm, the suspect was not wearing a cap or glasses.
Despite identifying the accused through CCTV footage, police are yet to trace the suspect of the March 1 Bengaluru cafe blast.
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Investigation Underway
Extensive investigation is underway as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Crime Branch (CCB) and National Security Guard (NSG) have joined hands to help Bengalore police. Multiple probe teams have been formed.
Recently, NIA issued a Rs 10 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.
The Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe, where the low-intensity explosion left 10 people injured, reopened on Friday amid beefed-up security measures