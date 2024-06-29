National

Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury

The incident reportedly happened at the passenger pickup and drop area outside Gujarat's Rajkot Airport terminal amid heavy rains. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, bringing widespread rains in parts of the state.

X/@PTI_News
Rajkot Airport canopy collapse | Photo: X/@PTI_News
info_icon

A day after Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 mishap that killed one person, a canopy collapsed at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport's terminal amid heavy rainfall on Saturday.

As per reports, there has been no report of any injury or casualty so far. The incident reportedly happened at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the terminal.

Civil Aviation Minister held a high-level review meeting on Friday. | - X/@RamMNK
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Ministry Sets Up 24x7 War Room, Asks Airlines To Ensure No Hikes In Airfares

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, bringing widespread rains in parts of the state. The weather department also said the wet spell will continue for the next five days.

For Saturday, the weather watchdog issued a 'yellow alert' for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers.

One person died in the roof-collapse incident at IGI Airport in Delhi on Friday - null
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Cabbie Dead, Aviation Minister Defends PM Amid Row, IGI Forms Probe Panel

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof Collapse

On Friday, adding to Delhi's distress over the incessant rainfall leading to severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and power cut, Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 witnessed a massive roof collapse killing one cab driver and injuring many.

Following the development, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday set up a 24x7 War Room to deal with the roof collapse incident at Delhi airport's Terminal 1.

Roof collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 | - X/@ShivAroor
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt

BY Outlook Web Desk

The ministry has also directed the Airports Authority of India to issue a circular to all minor and major airports to conduct an extensive inspection of their structural strength. Delhi Airport roo has formed a panel to probe the roof-collapse incident.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 after the incident that took place early morning on Friday after heavy rain. A compensation of Rs 20-lakh compensation for the deceased was announced.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  2. West Bengal Guv Files Defamation Case Against CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leaders For Spreading Rumours
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. NEET-UG Row: June 23 Re-Exam Results Likely Tomorrow, CBI Searches At Seven Spots In Gujarat | Top Points
  5. Tamil Nadu: 4 Dead After Explosion Rattles Fire Cracker Unit In Virudhunagar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  5. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
Sports News
  1. Germany Vs Denmark Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch GER Vs DEN Match
  2. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Rain Halt Match? Check Barbados Weather News
  3. Superbet Classic 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Settles For Draw Against D Gukesh In Round 3
  4. Italy Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs SUI Round Of 16 Match
  5. BRA 4-1 PAR, Copa America 2024: Brazil Dominate Paraguay, Vinicius Junior Scores Twice - In Pics
World News
  1. COVID-19 Cases Rise 27% In Ohio, Experts Say No Need To Panic
  2. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  3. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  4. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  5. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'