Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury

A day after Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 mishap that killed one person, a canopy collapsed at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport's terminal amid heavy rainfall on Saturday.
As per reports, there has been no report of any injury or casualty so far. The incident reportedly happened at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the terminal.
On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, bringing widespread rains in parts of the state. The weather department also said the wet spell will continue for the next five days.
For Saturday, the weather watchdog issued a 'yellow alert' for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers.
Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof Collapse
On Friday, adding to Delhi's distress over the incessant rainfall leading to severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and power cut, Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 witnessed a massive roof collapse killing one cab driver and injuring many.
Following the development, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday set up a 24x7 War Room to deal with the roof collapse incident at Delhi airport's Terminal 1.
The ministry has also directed the Airports Authority of India to issue a circular to all minor and major airports to conduct an extensive inspection of their structural strength. Delhi Airport roo has formed a panel to probe the roof-collapse incident.
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 after the incident that took place early morning on Friday after heavy rain. A compensation of Rs 20-lakh compensation for the deceased was announced.