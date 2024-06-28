National

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Says PM Inaugurated Another Building As IGI T1 Mishap Kills 1

Delhi IGI Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Friday that the roof that collapsed was not part of the building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but an old building opened in 2009.

One person died in the roof-collapse incident at IGI Airport in Delhi on Friday


After the tragic roof collapse incident at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) killed one person and injured four others, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced a Rs 20-lakh compensation for the deceased and a country-wide inspection.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 after the incident that took place early morning on Friday after heavy rain.

Addressing mediapersons there, the Aviation minister said a section of the canopy which is outside of the airport collapsed due to heavy rains, adding that everyone was available at the site and they had done a thorough inspection so that no other casualties were there.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also said that the roof that collapsed was not part of the building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but an old building opened in 2009.

"We are taking this incident seriously...I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building and was opened in 2009...," he said.

The Aviation Minister's clarification came as multiple posts circulated on social media claiming the terminal was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 11, 2024, and was built at Rs 7000 crore.

He said situation is under control at the moment and that rest of the terminal building has been closed and everything is being thoroughly inspected so that there is no further untoward incident here.

"Airports with such structures across the country will be thoroughly inspected," he said.

Delhi IGI Airport Roof Collapse

One person died and four were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

Visuals of the aftermath of the incident showed a cab driver stuck in his mangled vehicle with a portion of the roof on it.

Departures and arrivals at IGI Airport Terminal 1 were halted after the roof-collapse incident. All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 were fully operational.

The civil aviation ministry on Friday said heavy rain has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport T1.

"As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," the ministry said in a post on X.

Sources in the know said flight departures have been suspended till 2 pm.

T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet. The airport -- which has three terminals T1, T2 and T3 -- handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

