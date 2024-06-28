Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt

Following the collapse of a portion of a roof at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 amid heavy rain, the Opposition leaders left no stone unturned to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as he inaugurated the extended terminal in March. This terminal was a part of PM Modi's airport project inauguration drive worth over Rs 9,800 crore.
The Opposition leaders today condemned Modi of "hurriedly inaugurating" an "incomplete terminal" to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
The roof collapse on Friday morning has killed one while six others have sustained injuries.
Delhi Airport roof collapse: Opposition slams PM Modi
In a well-researched post, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi government," he said.
"On March 10, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Airport T1, he called himself 'doosri mitti ka insaan'. All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a corrupt, inept and selfish government," Kharge added.
Besides Kharge, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "On March 11, 2024, as part of his election campaign, if I recall during his inauguration spree.
Taking a dig at PM Modi, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Incomplete terminal 'inaugurated' before the model code was imposed earlier this year starts falling apart before it’s even completed, what a surprise!!"