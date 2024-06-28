National

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt

X/@ShivAroor
Roof collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 | Photo: X/@ShivAroor
info_icon

Following the collapse of a portion of a roof at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 amid heavy rain, the Opposition leaders left no stone unturned to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as he inaugurated the extended terminal in March. This terminal was a part of PM Modi's airport project inauguration drive worth over Rs 9,800 crore.

The Opposition leaders today condemned Modi of "hurriedly inaugurating" an "incomplete terminal" to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The roof collapse on Friday morning has killed one while six others have sustained injuries.

One person died in the roof-collapse incident at IGI Airport in Delhi on Friday - null
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Aviation Minister Says PM Inaugurated Another Building As IGI T1 Mishap Kills 1

BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi Airport roof collapse: Opposition slams PM Modi

In a well-researched post, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi government," he said.

"On March 10, when Modi ji inaugurated the Delhi Airport T1, he called himself 'doosri mitti ka insaan'. All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a corrupt, inept and selfish government," Kharge added.

Roof collapse at Delhi airport - PTI
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Operations Suspended Till 2 PM

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides Kharge, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "On March 11, 2024, as part of his election campaign, if I recall during his inauguration spree.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Incomplete terminal 'inaugurated' before the model code was imposed earlier this year starts falling apart before it’s even completed, what a surprise!!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Not Allowed To Discuss NEET Row At Parliament; Delhi Records Highest June Rain Since 1936
  2. Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Says IMD; First Rain, Heaviest For June Since 1936, Paralyses City
  3. 'Savarkar-Type Cowardly Behaviour': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Condemns Attack At His Delhi Residence
  4. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  5. Jharkhand HC Grants Bail To Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case
Entertainment News
  1. 2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV
  2. Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Paid Rs 165 Crore To Tiger Shroff Amidst Losses
  3. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  4. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  5. Malaika Arora On Co-Parenting Son Arhaan Khan With Arbaaz Khan: Initially It Was A Little Tricky
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  2. DP Manu: India Javelin Thrower Faces Potential Doping Violation; NADA Instructs AFI To Bar Him From Competitions
  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final: An Emotional Rohit Sharma Wipes Tears As Virat Kohli Consoles Teammate - Watch
  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  2. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  3. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  4. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
  5. Fact-Checking Trump And Biden: Debunking Misleading Claims From The 2024 Presidential Debate| Economic Claims, Abortion Myths, COVID-19, And More!
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Operations Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Not Allowed To Discuss NEET Row At Parliament; Delhi Records Highest June Rain Since 1936
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri