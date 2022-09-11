Rajasthan Weather: Rain In Isolated Pockets, Lightning Kills 4 In Jhalawar

Four people were killed in lightning strikes in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district as light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The deaths due to lightning were reported from Asnawar, Khanpur, Mandawar and Dangipura in the district on Saturday, they said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum rain during this period was recorded at 8 cm in Jagpura of Banswara, 5 cm in Sangod of Kota, 5 cm in Aklera of Jhalawar, 5 cm in Nithuva of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Veja of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh. Many other parts of the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 3 cm.

After the weakening monsoon in Rajasthan for the last few days, the monsoon re-activated on Saturday evening. Rain coupled with strong winds started in many parts of the state. Many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh districts recorded rain.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the area of ??very low pressure in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Sunday and is presently located over the adjoining areas of Orissa and Chhattisgarh.

He said this system is very likely to move in west-north-west direction towards Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours. Sharma said maximum impact of this system is likely to be recorded in most parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of East Rajasthan on September 13-14 and 15. During this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in most parts of these divisions and heavy rain at some places.

He said that light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan. In the western parts of the state, excessive heat has troubled people in Jodhpur, Barmer, Churu, Jaisalmer, Bikaner.

The highest temperature of the day was recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi of Jodhpur while the minimum night temperature was recorded 30.8 degree Celsius in Phalodi.

The maximum temperature recorded in Jaisalmer was 40.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 40.5 degrees Celsius, Barmer 39.4 degree Celsius, Churu 38.4 degree Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)