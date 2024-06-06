National

Weather Update: Rainfall In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Heatwave To Prevail Across States, Says IMD | Details Inside

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall predicted for Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore is triggered by a cyclonic circulation lying over the areas. However, besides rainfall in these three cities, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of the country, IMD further mentioned in its weather bulletin.

PTI
IMD predicts both heatwave and rainfall for different states | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After a prolonged phase of sweltering heat waves across the country, the metropolitan cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, are likely to get some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall for these three cities over the next few days. According to the weather watchdog, the rainfall is triggered by a cyclonic circulation lying over the areas.

However, besides rainfall in these three cities, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of the country, IMD further mentioned in its weather bulletin.

Weather Wrap: Delhi Heatwave Likely To Abate; Floods Affect Lakhs In Assam, Manipur; Forest Fire In J&K

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD's heatwave prediction for UP, MP, Odisha, Bihar

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in a few parts of Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand on June 8 and 9.

According to IMD, the heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets on June 6, and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will occur in some parts from June 7 to 9.

As per data shared by IMD, on Wednesday, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded 46 degrees Celsius, followed by MP's Rewa at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak in Haryana at 45.3 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Palam at 44.4 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan at 44.4 degrees Celsius, and Punjab's Ludhiana at 43.1 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data.

Weather Wrap: Heatwave Claims 40 Lives, Dust Storm In Delhi, Assam Floods, Southwest Monsoon Lashes Kerala

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD's rainfall prediction: Delhi

Predicting light rainfall accompanied by dust storms and thunderstorms on June 8 and 9, IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert in the national capital today while a ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for very light rain in Delhi.

“Isolated very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during June 5 to June 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 5 and 6…Duststorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 5 and June 6,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

Water crisis in Delhi - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi: Residents Collect Drinking Water From Tankers Amid Heatwave-triggered Water Crisis | See Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

IMD's rainfall prediction: Mumbai

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Marathwada during the next five days; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on June 5 and 6,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa during June 6 to 9, Madhya Maharashtra during June 5 to 9, and Marathwada during June 5 to 7; while isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 8 and 9, and over south Madhya Maharashtra on June 9,” the IMD said.

Representational Image | - PTI
Delhi: Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Fine On Water Wastage Amid Heatwave

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD's rainfall prediction: Bengaluru

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Thursday at several places has been predicted for Bengaluru. he places to receive rainfall include Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Bagalkote, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

According to the IMD's bulletin released on Wednesday, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Karnataka during the next five days.

