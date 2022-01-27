Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Railway Job Aspirants Row: BSP Chief Mayawati Accuses BJP Of Having ‘Narrow Mindset’

BSP chief Mayawati said: ‘it is unjust to not have the examination even for small government jobs for years. BJP should change its narrow mindset of making the youth sell ‘pakoras’ (snacks)’.

Railway Job Aspirants Row: BSP Chief Mayawati Accuses BJP Of Having ‘Narrow Mindset’
BSP chief Mayawati. - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 3:56 pm

Amidst continuing unrest among railway job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the BJP of having a narrow mindset of making the youth sell “pakoras”.

“There has been a huge uproar in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over UPTNT and now over Railways' RRB-NTPC results, this is a proof of the failure of the governments. Beating up poor and unemployed youths for protesting, and playing with their future is totally unjustified,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Due to the wrong policies of the government, poverty and unemployment have reached the peak. Government jobs and reservation facility in them have become secondary. In such a situation, it is unjust to not have the examination even for small government jobs for years. BJP should change its narrow mindset of making the youth sell ‘pakoras’ (snacks)," she added.

Mayawati was apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments during an interview to a TV news channel in 2018 that selling pakoras is also a form of employment and can be seen in the light of “job creation”.

Meanwhile, the railways had on Wednesday suspended its Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams after candidates went on a rampage in some states alleging irregularities in the process, whilst minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to destroy public property and assured redressal of their grievances.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting would be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also condemned the "repression" of candidates and urged the government to find a solution to their problems through dialogue.

Tags

National Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati BJP Uttar Pradesh Bihar Railways Indian Railways Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Aspirants Row Narendra Modi Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day