Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra To Enter Odisha On Tuesday

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Odisha on Tuesday.

Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district through which the yatra will enter the state from Jharkhand, has been decked up with banners, cut-outs and hoardings of Gandhi.

Senior state Congress leaders have gathered in Rourkela steel city, around 35 km from Biramitrapur, and there is a palpable enthusiasm among the people to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi, who is referred to as "former PM Indira Gandhi's grandson" by locals, the party's Sundergarh district president Rashmi Padhee said.

Although the Biramitrapur assembly seat is now represented by the BJP, it had earlier elected Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidates. Gandhi is expected to reach Biramitrapur in the afternoon.