Rahul Gandhi's Mic Switched Off In Lok Sabha As He Raised NEET Issue, Claims Congress, Calls It 'Cheap Acts'

The Congress on Friday claimed that the mic of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was turned off in the Lok Sabha when he raked up the NEET paper leak issue.
The grand old party took to X and shared a video, showing Rahul requesting Speaker Om Birla for the microphone's access. The LoP sought a debate on the controversy over the national-level medical test and demanded answers from the government.
Responding to Rahul, the Speaker said that he doesn't have any control of switching off the microphones of the MPs in the House, adding that "the discussion should be on the President's address. Other matters will not be recorded in the House."
In its X post, the Congress said, "While on one hand Narendra Modi is not saying anything on NEET, at that time opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is raising the voice of the youth in the House."
But, it said, that a conspiracy is being hatched to suppress the voice of the youth over such a serious matter, calling the switching off of mics to be a "cheap act".
The alleged irregularities into the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2024 sparked a massive row among students, parents and political parties. Several opposition leaders even claimed that the future of the nation's youths was being dabbled with.
Student unions and youth wings of political parties have been staging protests across the nation, demanding justice for the medical aspirants.
Notably, Congress MP and general secretary KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion in the Lower House for a discussion on the paper leaks case. However, the Speaker said that as per schedule, only the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament would be discussed.
Following this, ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till July 1.
The INDIA bloc leaders late on Thursday had, after a meeting, said that they would raise the NEET issue in the Parliament on Friday and demand a discussion.
They were aware that the Motion Of Thanks to the President's address would be discussed. The Opposition grouping's leaders also said that they would give notices in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Reportedly, sources in the government had said that the opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue at such a time was unnecessary.