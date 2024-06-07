Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by a court in Bengaluru in the defamation case filed earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit.
Bengaluru Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Filed By Karnataka BJP
