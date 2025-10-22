Football

Barcelona Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League: Hansi Flick's Side Claim 6-1 Win At Olympic Stadium

Barcelona returned to European form in emphatic fashion, thumping Olympiacos 6-1 in their Group Stage fixture. Fermín López scored his maiden Champions League hat-trick. The Catalans opened the scoring early and held a 2-0 lead by half-time. Olympiacos pulled one back via a penalty from Ayoub El Kaabi, but a red card shortly afterward reduced them to ten men and Barcelona exploited the advantage ruthlessly. Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Lamine Yamal (penalty) rounded out a dominant display. With the victory, Barcelona boost their European credentials and send a strong message ahead of upcoming clashes.