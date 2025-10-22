Football

Barcelona Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League: Hansi Flick's Side Claim 6-1 Win At Olympic Stadium

Barcelona returned to European form in emphatic fashion, thumping Olympiacos 6-1 in their Group Stage fixture. Fermín López scored his maiden Champions League hat-trick. The Catalans opened the scoring early and held a 2-0 lead by half-time. Olympiacos pulled one back via a penalty from Ayoub El Kaabi, but a red card shortly afterward reduced them to ten men and Barcelona exploited the advantage ruthlessly. Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Lamine Yamal (penalty) rounded out a dominant display. With the victory, Barcelona boost their European credentials and send a strong message ahead of upcoming clashes.

Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Olympiacos players react after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Marcus Rashford
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Fermin Lopez
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Fermin Lopez
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Lamine Yamal
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Marcus Rashford
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Olympiacos' Panagiotis Retsos, left, holds Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Ayoub El Kaabi
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, second left, reacts after scoring a penalty, his side's first goal, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Fermin Lopez
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, background, scores his side's second goal as Olympiacos' Panagiotis Retsos tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Fermin Lopez
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Barcelona Vs Olympiacos_Lamine Yamal
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona Vs Olympiacos | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball as Olympiacos' goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis tries to stop him during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain.

