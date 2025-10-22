Football

Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Gunners Show Dominance; Claim One-Sided Win At London Stadium

Arsenal delivered a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium, defeating Atlético Madrid 4–0 in the UEFA Champions League. The match remained goalless in the first half, with both teams hitting the woodwork. However, Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Gabriel Magalhães headed in a Declan Rice free-kick. Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead in the 64th minute, and Viktor Gyökeres ended his nine-match goal drought with a brace in the 67th and 70th minutes. This dominant second-half display secured Arsenal's third consecutive Champions League victory, extending their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions and placing them atop their group with nine points.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Viktor Gyoekeres
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, applauds to supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Viktor Gyoekeres
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Conor Gallagher
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, right, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Mikel Arteta
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_ Diego Simeone
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Viktor Gyoekeres
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Gabriel Martinelli
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Gabriel
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_Gabriel
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Gabriel, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

Britain soccer UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid_ Jurrien Timber
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, front right, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.

