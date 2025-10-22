Football

Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Gunners Show Dominance; Claim One-Sided Win At London Stadium

Arsenal delivered a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium, defeating Atlético Madrid 4–0 in the UEFA Champions League. The match remained goalless in the first half, with both teams hitting the woodwork. However, Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Gabriel Magalhães headed in a Declan Rice free-kick. Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead in the 64th minute, and Viktor Gyökeres ended his nine-match goal drought with a brace in the 67th and 70th minutes. This dominant second-half display secured Arsenal's third consecutive Champions League victory, extending their unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions and placing them atop their group with nine points.