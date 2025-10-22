Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Gunners Show Dominance; Claim One-Sided Win At London Stadium

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, applauds to supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, right, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, front right, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in London, England.