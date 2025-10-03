BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

Trivedi added, "He (Rahul Gandhi) said there are 16-17 languages (in India). As you can see, he will attempt to incite strife over the language issue. There have previously been attempts to incite a fight between the North and the South of the nation. He urged the populace to be cautious of Gandhi and the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing Gandhi of becoming the "jhanda bardar" (flag-bearer) of "anti-India forces."