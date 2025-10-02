Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

US President Donald Trump’s disruptive tariff announcements have sent shock waves through the international community and perhaps accelerated the pace for normalising ties between India and China. There is an air of uncertainty around the world and each nation is trying to hedge its bets. Donald Trump’s 50 percent tariffs on India were something India’s leadership did not see coming. They were confident that New Delhi had got the measure of the man in his first term and that his personal equation with the PM was excellent.