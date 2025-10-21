South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Skipper Laura Woolvaardt Scores 4 Off First Ball

South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Match number 22 begins!
South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
With Humidity being very high at 89%, it was a good toss to win for Pakistan and choosing to bowl first. The initial 10 overs are going to be very important for both the teams. Mithali Raj, from the centre, claimed that 270 runs could be scored on this surface. As many as 4 matches in Colombo have come out with no result due to rain, let's hope it will not be the case today.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Playing XIs
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Sidra Nawaz (W), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Toss Update!
Fatima Sana has won the toss in Colombo and has asked South Africa to bat first.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Colombo Weather Report!
Unfortunately, there are high chances of rain today in Colombo and a possible washout could also be on the cards. It will be yet another cloudy day with chances of a shower in the afternoon followed by periods of rain in the afternoon. The temperature in Colombo will range from a high of 28 degrees to a low of 24 degrees. Notably, there are 90% chances of rain with 97% of cloud cover.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: SA-W And PAK-W Squads
South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka
Pakistan Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar