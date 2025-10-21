South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Skipper Laura Woolvaardt Scores 4 Off First Ball

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt, left, Marizanne Kapp, second right, and others during the ICC Women's World Cup ODI cricket match. PTI | R Senthilkumar

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match number 22 between South Africa and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, will be aiming to claim their first victory of the tournament against Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa, who have already booked their spot in the semi-finals and are currently placed 3rd in the points table. Pakistan, on the other hand, have had a tough World Cup campaign so far, losing 3 matches against India, Bangladesh and Australia with the other 2 matches against England and New Zealand turning out to be a complete washout. As a result, they sit at the bottom of the table with just 2 points and today they will be playing for pride against the Proteas Women. Stay tuned for all the updates from Toss to playing XI and LIVE scores.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Oct 2025, 03:00:49 pm IST South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Match number 22 begins!

21 Oct 2025, 02:44:29 pm IST South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report With Humidity being very high at 89%, it was a good toss to win for Pakistan and choosing to bowl first. The initial 10 overs are going to be very important for both the teams. Mithali Raj, from the centre, claimed that 270 runs could be scored on this surface. As many as 4 matches in Colombo have come out with no result due to rain, let's hope it will not be the case today.

21 Oct 2025, 02:38:38 pm IST South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Playing XIs South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Sidra Nawaz (W), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

21 Oct 2025, 02:36:07 pm IST South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Toss Update! Fatima Sana has won the toss in Colombo and has asked South Africa to bat first.

21 Oct 2025, 02:31:38 pm IST South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Colombo Weather Report! Unfortunately, there are high chances of rain today in Colombo and a possible washout could also be on the cards. It will be yet another cloudy day with chances of a shower in the afternoon followed by periods of rain in the afternoon. The temperature in Colombo will range from a high of 28 degrees to a low of 24 degrees. Notably, there are 90% chances of rain with 97% of cloud cover.

21 Oct 2025, 02:25:44 pm IST South Africa Vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: SA-W And PAK-W Squads South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka Pakistan Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar