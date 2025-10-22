Assam Rifles Apprehend Two Myanmar-Based Militants In Manipur’s Chandel District

Assam Rifles arrested two members of the Myanmar-based United Tribal Volunteers Group near the Sajik Tampak area in Manipur’s Chandel district.
The operation, based on intelligence inputs, “effectively thwarted an attempt at cross-border militant movement along the India-Myanmar frontier.”
Two cadres belonging to a Myanmar-based ‘armed outfit’ were apprehended by the Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel district, the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the operation “effectively thwarted an attempt at cross-border militant movement along the India-Myanmar frontier,” the statement added.
The detainees have been handed over to Chakpikarong Police for further investigation, it said.
Manipur has been reeling from ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, which has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands.