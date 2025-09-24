Prime Suspect Behind Assam Rifles Convoy Attack in Manipur Nabbed, Illegal Arms Recovered

The prime accused in the September 19 attack on Assam Rifles envoy in Manipur has been arrested.
Two army personnel were killed in the incident and five others were injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force.
Raids are underway to nab the other culprits involved in the ambush.
"On receipt of specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area, a team of district police Imphal West, Bishnupur, 33 AR and other security forces launched a special operation on September 24 at about 1 am.,” Director General of Police, , Rajiv Singh, said in a statement.
“During the operation, one person, namely Khomdram Ojit Singh@ Keilal (47) was apprehended... He admitted he is a bailed-out member of the PLA... He was directly involved in the ambush," he added.
“After firing at the AR personnel, he along with other persons fled towards the Loktak lake side and hid their arms and ammunition at a secret location," the statement said.
One of the injured personnel, N Nongthon, had earlier told reporters: "The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire at us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, since it was not an isolated area." Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had condemned the attack on security forces.
