Undertrial Prisoners Escape from Odisha Jail Amid Security Lapses

The escape, the first from Choudwar since 1999's mass breakout of 41 inmates, was uncovered during Friday's morning roll call after the duo evaded 10 armed guards and a network of CCTVs undetected. Sources revealed that the prisoners, lodged in separate high-security cells since a July foiled dig attempt where saw blades were seized, cut through iron grills using improvised tools to create a 12-inch gap, then scaled an inner 12-foot wall before tackling the outer barrier with a blanket-tied rope and bamboo pole. The festive laxity—staff and inmates engaged in Durga Puja programs—provided the perfect cover, though officials insist no unusual activity was noted overnight.