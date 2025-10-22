Haryana Worst Hit By Post-Deepavali Air Pollution As 10 Cities From State Among India's 16 Most Polluted

According to the Hindu, Dharuhera (412), Narnaul (390), Rohtak (376), Bahadurgarh (368), Gurugram (370), Sirsa (353), Charkhi Dadri (353), and Manesar (320) joined Jind in the "very poor" to "severe" danger zone, where even healthy residents face immediate respiratory threats from PM2.5-laden smog. Delhi clocked 351 ("very poor"), its grimmest post-Diwali spike in four years, with Ghaziabad (324) and Noida (320) trailing as the seasonal inversion trapped festive emissions across the region.