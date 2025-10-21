India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

The decision was announced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
S Jaishankar Amir Khan Muttaqi
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (L) and Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (R) Photo: PTI/X
Summary of this article

  • India has upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy, underscoring its intent to deepen bilateral engagement.

  • Both sides pledged to strengthen cooperation in development, trade, humanitarian aid, and counterterrorism, while reaffirming mutual respect for sovereignty.

In a significant step, India on Tuesday restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy with immediate effect. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with Afghanistan across all spheres of mutual interest.

The upgrade was announced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who visited India from October 9 to 16.

The MEA statement said, "In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest."

MEA says it had “no role” in event arrangements -  Credits- X/ @HafizZiaAhmad
MEA Denies Involvement, Opposition Criticises Exclusion of Women Journalists from Taliban Minister’s Press Conference

BY Outlook News Desk

It further added, "The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society."

During his meeting with Muttaqi, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and stability. "Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," he said.

According to the joint statement issued after the talks, both ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues. The External Affairs Minister emphasised India’s friendship with the Afghan people and the cultural and historical ties between the two nations, reaffirming India’s continued support for Afghanistan’s aspirations and developmental needs.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar - PTI
EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Afghan Foreign Minister, Appreciates His 'Condemnation Of Pahalgam Attack'

BY PTI

Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and for its solidarity with the Indian people. Both sides "unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries" and underlined the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

They also emphasized respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Afghan Foreign Minister assured that “the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India.”

Jaishankar conveyed condolences for the lives lost in the recent earthquakes in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The Afghan Foreign Minister appreciated India’s prompt humanitarian response and delivery of relief materials.

Both sides agreed to expand India’s role in Afghanistan’s economic recovery and development, with focus areas including healthcare, infrastructure, and capacity-building. India also offered to help reconstruct residential buildings in earthquake-affected areas.

India as is well known had consistently opposed the Taliban in the past. It supported the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance when the group was ruling in Kabul the first time. - X.com/SJaishankar
The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

BY Seema Guha

The two sides reviewed ongoing humanitarian assistance programmes, such as the supply of food grains, school materials, disaster relief goods, and pesticides. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to continuing such support, while the Afghan Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for India’s “comprehensive and generous humanitarian support,” including aid for forcibly repatriated refugees.

The discussions also covered cooperation in sports, especially cricket, to strengthen cultural ties. Both ministers welcomed the launch of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, aimed at enhancing trade and connectivity between the two nations.

The Afghan side invited Indian companies to invest in the mining sector to bolster trade and commercial relations. Appreciating India’s contribution to the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat, both sides agreed to work together on sustainable water management and hydroelectric projects to meet Afghanistan’s energy needs and support agricultural growth.

Published At:
