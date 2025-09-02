Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

A magnitude 6.0 quake in eastern Afghanistan has left more than 1,400 dead, over 3,000 injured, and thousands of homes destroyed as rescue efforts struggle.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan earthquake, Kunar earthquake, Afghanistan death toll, Taliban government
At least 1,411 people have been killed in Kunar province. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province killed at least 1,411 people and injured 3,124.

  • More than 5,400 houses were destroyed, with families buried under collapsed mud and stone homes.

  • Rescue operations are hampered by blocked roads and limited aid as the Taliban appeals for assistance.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has risen to more than 1,400. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at least 1,411 people have been killed in Kunar province, the area worst affected by the magnitude 6.0 quake. In a post on X, he added that 3,124 others were injured and more than 5,400 houses destroyed.

The earthquake struck on Monday morning, sending tremors through several eastern provinces near the border with Pakistan.

Witnesses recounted horrific scenes of children and the elderly crying out from under collapsed mud-brick homes, while family members dug frantically with bare hands to reach survivors. - File photo
Afghanistan Earthquake Leaves Over 800 Dead, Villages Flattened: Key Points

BY Outlook News Desk

Kunar, a mountainous and densely populated region, has seen widespread collapse of homes built with mud and stone, leaving families buried under the debris. Rescue operations are underway but have been hampered by blocked roads and the remoteness of many affected villages.

Afghanistan is highly prone to earthquakes, particularly along the Hindu Kush fault line. In June 2022, a magnitude 5.9 quake in Paktika province killed more than 1,000 people and injured thousands, exposing the country’s fragile disaster response capacity.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Afghanistan Earthquake: Deadly 6.0 Magnitude Tremor Claims Over 600 Lives

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

The latest disaster comes at a time when the Taliban administration faces deepening isolation and limited access to international aid, raising fears about how survivors will be housed and treated. Authorities have urged local organisations and neighbouring countries to send assistance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Root Gone Cheaply; ENG Lose Two Wickets

  2. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  3. Harshal Patel Returns Home To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana, Prioritising Family & Career End

  4. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  5. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova 'Excited' For Iga Swiatek Rematch

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  3. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  5. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Exposé on BJP’s Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar

  2. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

  3. Delhi 2020 Riots Case: HC To Rule On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Others

  4. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  5. Left Parties Welcome Modi-Xi Meet At SCO

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI