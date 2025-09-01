Afghanistan Earthquake: Deadly 6.0 Magnitude Tremor Claims Over 600 Lives

A devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday night, killing at least 622 people and injuring more than 1,500 others in what marks one of the country's deadliest seismic disasters since 2022.
Earthquake Details and Location
The powerful tremor hit at 11:47 PM local time on August 31, with its epicenter located approximately 27 kilometers east-northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of just 8-10 kilometers, which significantly amplified its destructive impact on surface structures. The US Geological Survey recorded the main shock followed by multiple aftershocks, including a 4.5 magnitude tremor and a 5.2 magnitude quake that continued to shake the region.
Worst Affected Areas and Casualties
Kunar province bore the brunt of the disaster, with 610 confirmed deaths and 1,300 injuries, while neighboring Nangarhar province reported 12 fatalities and 255 injuries. The hardest-hit districts include Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapadare in Kunar province, where entire villages were reduced to rubble. Health Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman confirmed that at least three villages were completely destroyed, with many others suffering significant damage.
Rescue Operations and Challenges
Emergency rescue operations are underway despite severe logistical challenges posed by the mountainous terrain and blocked roads due to landslides. Helicopters have been deployed to evacuate the injured, with footage showing Taliban soldiers and civilians carrying victims to ambulances at Jalalabad airport. The Afghan Red Crescent Society has mobilized teams for aerial and field assessments, while medical teams from Kabul and surrounding provinces have been dispatched to assist.
Infrastructure Impact and Damage Assessment
Approximately 600 houses have been destroyed or damaged, primarily in mountainous areas where traditional mud and stone construction proved vulnerable to the seismic activity. The Nangarhar Regional Hospital reached full capacity after receiving an overwhelming number of injured patients, particularly women and children. Landslides triggered by the earthquake have blocked vital access roads, severely hampering relief efforts and communication with remote villages.
International Response and Aid Needs
Afghanistan's foreign office spokesperson confirmed that no foreign governments have yet offered assistance for rescue or relief operations. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan expressed being "deeply saddened" by the disaster and announced that its teams are already delivering emergency assistance and lifesaving support to affected communities. The Afghan Red Crescent has identified urgent needs including search and rescue equipment, emergency healthcare supplies, food, and clean water.
Historical Context and Vulnerability
This earthquake represents Afghanistan's deadliest seismic event since the June 2022 magnitude 6.1 tremor that killed at least 1,000 people. Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to destructive earthquakes due to its location at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The October 2023 earthquake in western Afghanistan killed between 1,500-4,000 people, highlighting the recurring seismic threats facing the crisis-hit nation.
The disaster compounds Afghanistan's existing humanitarian challenges, including reduced international aid and economic hardships, as rescue teams continue working to reach survivors trapped beneath the debris of collapsed homes across the affected mountain communities.