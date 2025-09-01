Afghanistan Earthquake: Deadly 6.0 Magnitude Tremor Claims Over 600 Lives

Earthquake Details and Location

The powerful tremor hit at 11:47 PM local time on August 31, with its epicenter located approximately 27 kilometers east-northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of just 8-10 kilometers, which significantly amplified its destructive impact on surface structures. The US Geological Survey recorded the main shock followed by multiple aftershocks, including a 4.5 magnitude tremor and a 5.2 magnitude quake that continued to shake the region.