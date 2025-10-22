Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

Australia take on England in match 23 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday
Australia are leading the head-to-head battle with 61 wins in 89 ODIs against England
Holders Australia take on England in match 23 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Wednesday (October 22). Watch the AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI cricket match live.
With both sides already qualified for the semi-finals and aiming to preserve their unbeaten records, expect this top-of-the-table clash to be fiery. Weather permitting, the winners will take the top spot heading into the knockouts.
Record seven-time champions Australia have won four matches and had one washout. They began with an 89-run win against New Zealand, but the next outing against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The Aussies juggernaut then rolled on, beating Pakistan by 1076 runs, India by three wickets (chasing down a 331-run target), and Bangladesh by 10 wickets.
England, the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament, also have four wins and one washout. They thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets after dismissing the Proteas for 69 all out. It was followed by wins over Bangladesh by four wickets, Sri Lanka by 89 runs, before a lucky escape with a no result against Pakistan. They beat India by four runs to seal to join Australia in the semis.
Australia Women Vs England Women ODI Head-To-Head Record
The bitter rivals have met 89 times in the 50-over format, and Australia lead England 61-24 in the head-to-head record, with one tied match and three no results.
Australia are in the middle of a three-match winning spree against England, capped by an 86-run victory in the third ODI of the all-format Women's Ashes 2024-25, where they successfully defended 308/8. That result sealed a 3-0 sweep in the ODI leg and contributed to a 7-0 series whitewash, which also included three T20Is and a one-off Test.
The two sides have met in three Women's World Cup finals -- 1982, 1988, and 2022 -- with Australia emerging victorious on each occasion. In the tournament's earliest editions, they traded top honours based on points: England claimed the title ahead of the Aussies in 1973, five years later, the order was reversed.
In World Cup knockout matches, Australia also hold the edge, including a 71-run win in the 2022 final where Alyssa Healy scored 170 runs off 138 balls. However, Healy will miss this fixture due to a minor calf strain. While Tahlia McGrath will lead Australia in Healy's absence, Georgia Voll is likely to come in in the XI.
Both teams have consistently reached the knockout stages, and once again, they are hogging the limelight on the grandest stage.
Australia Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details
When is the AUS-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?
Australia will square off against England women in match number 23 on Wednesday, October 22 from 3PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the AUS-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Australia and England will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the AUS-W vs ENG-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Australia Women Vs England Women Squads
Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, and Sophie Molineux.
England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.