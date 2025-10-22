Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

AUS-W take on ENG-W in World Cup 2025 clash. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals. Check the live streaming, squads, timings and other details for the Sri Lanka women vs Bangladesh women's ODI World Cup 2025 match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Womens World Cup 2025
Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia take on England in match 23 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday

  • Australia are leading the head-to-head battle with 61 wins in 89 ODIs against England

Holders Australia take on England in match 23 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Wednesday (October 22). Watch the AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI cricket match live.

With both sides already qualified for the semi-finals and aiming to preserve their unbeaten records, expect this top-of-the-table clash to be fiery. Weather permitting, the winners will take the top spot heading into the knockouts.

Record seven-time champions Australia have won four matches and had one washout. They began with an 89-run win against New Zealand, but the next outing against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The Aussies juggernaut then rolled on, beating Pakistan by 1076 runs, India by three wickets (chasing down a 331-run target), and Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

England, the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament, also have four wins and one washout. They thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets after dismissing the Proteas for 69 all out. It was followed by wins over Bangladesh by four wickets, Sri Lanka by 89 runs, before a lucky escape with a no result against Pakistan. They beat India by four runs to seal to join Australia in the semis.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Women Vs England Women ODI Head-To-Head Record

The bitter rivals have met 89 times in the 50-over format, and Australia lead England 61-24 in the head-to-head record, with one tied match and three no results.

Australia are in the middle of a three-match winning spree against England, capped by an 86-run victory in the third ODI of the all-format Women's Ashes 2024-25, where they successfully defended 308/8. That result sealed a 3-0 sweep in the ODI leg and contributed to a 7-0 series whitewash, which also included three T20Is and a one-off Test.

The two sides have met in three Women's World Cup finals -- 1982, 1988, and 2022 -- with Australia emerging victorious on each occasion. In the tournament's earliest editions, they traded top honours based on points: England claimed the title ahead of the Aussies in 1973, five years later, the order was reversed.

In World Cup knockout matches, Australia also hold the edge, including a 71-run win in the 2022 final where Alyssa Healy scored 170 runs off 138 balls. However, Healy will miss this fixture due to a minor calf strain. While Tahlia McGrath will lead Australia in Healy's absence, Georgia Voll is likely to come in in the XI.

Both teams have consistently reached the knockout stages, and once again, they are hogging the limelight on the grandest stage.

Australia Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details

When is the AUS-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?

Australia will square off against England women in match number 23 on Wednesday, October 22 from 3PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the AUS-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Australia and England will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the AUS-W vs ENG-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Australia Women Vs England Women Squads

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, and Sophie Molineux.

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Hope Leads From Front In WI's Super Over Victory

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: RSA-W Win Big In Rain-Marred Clash

  4. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  5. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

  2. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, And Others Named In FIR After Employee Suicide

  3. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  4. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  5. Supreme Court Flags 8.82 Lakh Pending Execution Petitions In Civil Cases

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  2. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  3. Body Of Nepali Student Killed In Hamas Captivity Reaches Kathmandu

  4. Sanae Takaichi Set to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister After LDP–JIP Coalition Deal

  5. Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Eradication’ If Gaza Ceasefire Breached

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike