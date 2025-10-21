ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Teams Qualified For Semi-Finals, Who Are In Contention? All You Need To Know

Australia, South Africa, and England have sealed their places in the semi-finals. Alyssa Healy-led side were the first to book their spot in the final four, maintaining an unbeaten run through the group stage

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025
Laura Wolvaardt's side put on a stellar show post their humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England. Photo: AP/R Senthilkumar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AUS were the first team to qualify for the semis at the ICC Women's ODI WC

  • India and New Zealand locked in a tight race for the final semi-final spot

  • Sri Lanka and Pakistan remain mathematically alive but face steep odds

Ahead of the pivotal Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 group match on Tuesday (October 21), let's take a look at the state of play: teams qualified for the semi-finals, teams in contention for a top-four spot, and the teams eliminated.

The 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka began with eight teams, also featuring holders Australia, former champions England and New Zealand, and Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa.

The tournament follows group round-robin and knockout stages, with the top four teams after the conclusion of the earlier phase qualifying for the semi-finals, then the winners proceeding to the title clash.

Teams Qualified For Semi-Finals

Australia, South Africa, and England have sealed their places in the semi-finals. Australia, the record seven-time champions, were the first to qualify, maintaining an unbeaten run through the group stage.

South Africa followed suit with a strong net run rate and consistent wins, despite losing their opening fixture against England. Four-time champions England clinched their spot after a thrilling four-run victory over India.

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Australia540191.818
2England540191.49
3South Africa54108-0.44
4India523040.526
5New Zealand51224-0.245
6Sri Lanka61324-1.035
7Bangladesh61502-0.578
8Pakistan50322-1.887

Teams Still In Contention For Semi-Finals

That leaves one semi-final berth still up for grabs, with India and New Zealand locked in a tight race. India must win both of their remaining matches -- against New Zealand and Bangladesh -- to reach eight points and secure qualification.

But a single loss could knock them out, especially if New Zealand manage to beat both India and Sri Lanka in their remaining fixtures.

The White Ferns, too, need two wins to reach eight points, and their clash with India is effectively a knockout fixture.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan remain mathematically alive but face steep odds. Sri Lanka have one game left, against Pakistan, and they would need a big win, plus favourable results elsewhere, to sneak in.

Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches -- against South Africa and Bangladesh -- and also hope other contenders falter. Their poor net run rate could become a detrimental factor if multiple teams finish on similar points.

Teams Eliminated From The Top-Four Race

Bangladesh, following their shocking defeat to Sri Lanka, are officially out of the race for the semi-finals. With two points from their six matches so far and only one game remaining, against India, the maximum they can muster is four.

India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka already have four points each, at least, and at least one of these three teams will finish the league stage with a minimum of six points.

The upcoming fixtures, especially India vs New Zealand, will be pivotal in determining who take the final semi-final spot.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Upcoming Fixtures

Elsewhere, already qualified three teams will jostle to take the top spot and avoid stronger opponents in the semi-final.

  • October 21: South Africa vs Pakistan (Match 22) in Colombo, Sri Lanka

  • October 22: Australia vs England (Match 23) in Indore, India

  • October 23: India vs New Zealand (Match 24) in Navi Mumbai, India

  • October 24: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Match 25) in Colombo, Sri Lanka

  • October 25: Australia vs South Africa (Match 26) in Indore, India

  • October 26: England vs New Zealand (Match 27) in Visakhapatnam, India

  • October 26: India vs Bangladesh (Match 28) in Navi Mumbai, India

The semi-finals -- 1st-placed team vs 4th-placed team and 2nd-placed team vs 3rd-placed team -- are scheduled for October 29 in Guwahati/Colombo and 30 in Navi Mumbai, before the final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai/Colombo.

The venues of the first semi-final and the final will be determined depending on Pakistan's progression.

The venues of the first semi-final and the final will be determined depending on Pakistan's progression.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 in Guwahati or Colombo and 30 in Navi Mumbai, with the top-ranked team facing the fourth-placed side, and the second-placed team taking on the third. The final is set for November 2, with either Navi Mumbai or Colombo hosting the title clash.

The choice of venue for both the first semi-final and the final will hinge on Pakistan's progression. This venue contingency arises from the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

As things stand, Pakistan can only qualify as the fourth-best team, and if it happens so, they will take on the group winners in the first semi-final in Colombo.

Published At:
