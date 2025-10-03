Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

Putin made the remarks while addressing the Valdai Discussion Club, a prominent international forum of security and geopolitical experts from over 140 countries, including India.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance
Putin and Modi Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed eagerness for his forthcoming visit to India in early December.

  • He has directed his government to explore measures to address the growing trade imbalance with New Delhi.

  • The Russian leader spoke warmly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a friend and highlighting the mutual trust in their personal interactions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed eagerness for his forthcoming visit to India in early December and has directed his government to explore measures to address the growing trade imbalance with New Delhi, largely driven by India’s substantial imports of Russian crude oil.

Putin made the remarks while addressing the Valdai Discussion Club, a prominent international forum of security and geopolitical experts from over 140 countries, including India. He also underscored the enduring strength of Russia-India relations. The event took place Thursday evening in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi in southern Russia.

“In all our shared history, Russia and India have never experienced any problems or interstate tensions,” Putin said, emphasising that both countries have consistently acted with mutual sensitivity.

He described the ties between the two nations as “special,” tracing their roots back to the Soviet era, when India was still fighting for its independence. “India remembers this, acknowledges it, and values it. We appreciate that India hasn’t forgotten,” Putin said.

The Russian leader spoke warmly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a friend and highlighting the mutual trust in their personal interactions. He praised India’s leadership under Modi, calling him a “balanced, wise” and “nationally oriented” figure.

Related Content
Related Content

Putin also commended India's firm stance on continuing oil imports from Russia despite Western pressure, particularly from the United States. “Everyone in India understands this well,” he remarked, noting that India’s refusal to yield to U.S. sanctions not only helped offset potential losses from American tariffs but also elevated its image as a sovereign nation.

In response to the trade imbalance, exacerbated by India's large-scale crude purchases, Putin said Russia is considering increasing imports of Indian agricultural products and pharmaceuticals. “We can purchase more agricultural goods and also take specific steps with regard to medicines and pharmaceutical products,” he suggested.

PM Modi (L) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) - PTI
Russia Backs India's Trade Rights Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

BY Outlook News Desk

He acknowledged that while there is significant potential for economic cooperation between the two countries, certain challenges must be addressed to fully tap into these opportunities. Among the hurdles he cited were financing, logistics, and payment mechanisms.

Putin also highlighted the upcoming 15th anniversary of the Russia-India "special and privileged strategic partnership,” reaffirming that the two countries maintain close coordination in political and diplomatic arenas. “We always consider each other’s positions on key issues. Our foreign ministries work very closely,” he noted.

During the forum, Putin also expressed support for a proposal by Dr. Arvind Gupta, Director General of New Delhi’s Vivekananda International Foundation, to establish a joint fund for developing artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul Falls For 100 After Lunch

  2. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Win Toss; Opt To Bowl Against Aussies - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

  4. Putin to Visit India in December for Annual Summit with PM Modi

  5. Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Putin to Visit India in December for Annual Summit with PM Modi

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps