Punjab: AK-47 Rifles, Pistols, 200 Bullets Recovered By BSF From India-Pak Border

A cache of six AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and 200 bullets was recovered by the Border Security Force Thursday night from along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials said.

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:58 am

A cache of six AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and 200 bullets was recovered by the Border Security Force Thursday night from along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials said.

The recovery was made around 7 pm from a bag that was found on the ground during a search conducted near the zero line of the border in the Ferozepur sector of the state.

Three AK-47 rifles with six empty magazines, another set of three 'mini' AK-47 rifles with five empty magazines, three pistols with six empty magazines, and 200 live bullets were recovered from the bag, a BSF spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has informed Punjab Police so that they can seize the weapons and ammunition cache and also conduct further investigation.

(Inputs from PTI)

