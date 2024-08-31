National

Pune: Man Steals Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh From Elderly Couple | On Cam

It has been reported that the couple was on their way home after retrieving the gold from the State Bank of India (SBI) when they stopped at a vada pav shop in Pune-Solapur.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage of jewellery theft in Pune
Screengrab from the CCTV footage of jewellery theft in Pune Photo: X/@pulse_pune
info_icon

In broad daylight, an elderly couple lost their gold jewellery worth rupees five lakhs in Pune. As per the CCTV footage making rounds on social media, the incident took place when the couple stopped at a shop to eat vada pav.

As per media reports, the elderly couple was identified as 69-year-old Dashtrath Babaulal Dhamne, and his wife, Jayashree residing in White Field Society, Manjari.

The victim claimed that he took three packets of seeds for Rs 30 but forgot to pay for them. | - X/@GULLUANNY
Gujarat: Man Tied To Car's Bonnet, Driven Around In Godhra Over Suspicion Of Theft | Video

BY Outlook Web Desk

About the incident

It has been reported that the couple was on their way home after retrieving the gold from the State Bank of India (SBI) when they stopped at a vada pav shop in Pune-Solapur.

As per the CCTV footage, 69-year-old Dashtrath was seen entering the shop to get the food while his wife Jayashree was seen waiting near the scooter. The video footage captured her looking at something at the back of the vehicle when a man in a white shirt suddenly appeared, and picked up the bag carrying jewellery, and walked away promptly.

Image For Representation - null
Two Children Kidnapped In Car Theft, Delhi Police Rescue Them After 3-Hour Chase

BY Outlook Web Desk

The video was shared rapidly on social media and netizens posted several comments. While some expressed that this was an unfortunate incident, a few blamed the couple for not keeping the jewellery more securely.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India 'Should Not Go' To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says Danish Kaneria
  2. DPL 2024: South Delhi's Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over, Emulates Yuvraj Singh - Watch
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's
  4. Max 60 Caribbean Tournament: New York Strikers Expanding Sport To Newer Regions
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Final Live Score: Jason Cummings Gives MBSG Lead Against NEUFC In Kolkata
  2. Serie A Transfers: Tammy Abraham Handed Lifeline With Milan Loan Move From Roma
  3. Newcastle Vs Tottenham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Football Transfers: Ivan Toney Seals £40m Deadline Day Switch From Brentford To Al-Ahli
  5. Raheem Sterling: Chelsea Outcast Signs On Loan To Arsenal On Transfer Deadline Day
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 31, 2024
  2. Kolkata Airport Declares Emergency After Bengaluru-Bound Plane Engine Fails Mid-Air; All Land Safely
  3. Maharashtra: Elderly Man Beaten Inside Train Over Suspicion Of Carrying Beef
  4. Pune: Man Steals Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh From Elderly Couple | On Cam
  5. Mollywood MeToo Row: Mohanlal Welcomes Hema Committee Report, Says 'Wrongdoers Should Be Punished'
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  2. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  3. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  4. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  5. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
World News
  1. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  2. Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK
  3. Japan Lodges Formal Protest Over Chinese Survey Ship Entering Its Territorial Waters
  4. Helicopter With 22 On Board Goes Missing In Russia's Far East
  5. Gaza Blogger Medo Halimy, Who Shared Glimpses Of Daily Life In War, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign