Pune: Man Steals Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh From Elderly Couple | On Cam

In broad daylight, an elderly couple lost their gold jewellery worth rupees five lakhs in Pune. As per the CCTV footage making rounds on social media, the incident took place when the couple stopped at a shop to eat vada pav.
As per media reports, the elderly couple was identified as 69-year-old Dashtrath Babaulal Dhamne, and his wife, Jayashree residing in White Field Society, Manjari.
About the incident
It has been reported that the couple was on their way home after retrieving the gold from the State Bank of India (SBI) when they stopped at a vada pav shop in Pune-Solapur.
As per the CCTV footage, 69-year-old Dashtrath was seen entering the shop to get the food while his wife Jayashree was seen waiting near the scooter. The video footage captured her looking at something at the back of the vehicle when a man in a white shirt suddenly appeared, and picked up the bag carrying jewellery, and walked away promptly.
The video was shared rapidly on social media and netizens posted several comments. While some expressed that this was an unfortunate incident, a few blamed the couple for not keeping the jewellery more securely.