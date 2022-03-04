Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Puducherry Adds Only 1 Fresh COVID-19 Case; Zero Fatalities

The number of active cases stood at 52 which included five patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 47 in home quarantine.

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 6:08 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged just one new coronavirus case and zero fatalities during the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Friday. The lone infection was detected at the end of the examination of 497 samples, taking the overall tally to 1,65,739, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The only COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Friday was confined to the Puducherry region while the other three regions-Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- did not log any infections. The number of active cases stood at 52 which included five patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 47 in home quarantine.

He said 23 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries climbed to 1,63,725. Sriramulu said the death toll remained at 1,962 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions for the sixth straight day.

The test positivity rate was 0.20 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.78 per cent respectively. Sriramulu said that the Health Department has so far tested 22,19,107 samples and found 18,63,932 out of them to be negative. The Department has so far administered  15,94,726 doses which comprised 9,31,943 first doses, 6,50,218 second and 12,565 booster doses, he added.

With PTI Inputs

