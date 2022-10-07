Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Public Drinking Case: YouTuber Bobby Kataria Surrenders In U'khand Court, Gets Bail

In Dehradun, Bobby Kataria, who had been on the run for nearly two months, was granted bail on Friday after surrendering in a public drinking case.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:25 pm

YouTuber Bobby Kataria was on Friday granted bail after he surrendered in a local court in Dehradun in a public drinking case, having been on the run for nearly two months.

A video of Kataria consuming liquor in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand had gone viral on social media.

The court of ACJM II Sanjay Kumar granted bail to Kataria after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 25,000. Kataria, who lives in Gurugram, came to court with a battery of lawyers from Delhi. 

A video of Kataria in which he was seen sitting in a small chair in the middle of a road and drinking liquor in full public view while a song played in the background had gone viral in August. 

He was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 336 (an act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others), 290 (public nuisance), and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act after the video evoked strong reactions on social media.

Tags

National Uttrakhand Youtube Dehradun Drinking Bail Delhi Gurugram Social Media IPC
