PM Modi’s ‘Noob’ Jibe At Opposition During Interaction With Country’s Top Gamers

A 'noob' is a term used for someone who is a newbie or not very skilled at a game.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at the Opposition parties. He referred to the Opposition as 'noob', a term used for someone who is a newbie or not very skilled at a game.

Modi during an interaction with some of the country's top gamers, took a swipe at the opposition.

"If I use this word (noob) during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to... If I say it, you will think of a particular person," he said.

Modi also discussed the future of the gaming industry and how the government could aid them grow. He He also asked about the challenges gamers face in India and the distinction between skill-based games and those offering quick income. The gamers suggested clarity on these types of games and also discussed concerns about video game addiction.

The seven gamers who met PM include Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (Thug), Anshu Bishu (Gamerfleet), Ganesh Gangadhar (SKrossi), Tirth Mehta (Gcttirth), Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Mithilesh Patankar (MythPat).

During the freewheeling chat, the gamers gave PM Modi a new name 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for overpowered.

"We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you 'NaMo OP' (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country, in our livestream chats," the gamers were quoted as saying.

PM also learnt several gaming phrases like GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (away from keyboard), among others, which are used during live-streaming by the creators.

Later, PM also played some indigenous games with the creators.

