'Not always Reliable': Google Addresses Bias In AI Tool Gemini's Response To PM Modi Query

Accusations against Google's AI tool

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar cautioned on Friday that Google's AI tool Gemini's answer regarding the Prime Minister violates IT regulations and multiple criminal code provisions.

Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics, acknowledged the concerns raised by verified journalists regarding bias in Google Gemini.

This was in relation to a question about Modi, for which a clear answer was given, while no clear response was provided for similar questions about Trump and Zelenskyy.

The minister had marked the post to Google and Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.