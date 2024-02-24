'Not always Reliable': Google Addresses Bias In AI Tool Gemini's Response To PM Modi Query

Google stated on Saturday that it has promptly taken steps to tackle the issue regarding AI tool Gemini's objectionable response and bias towards a question about PM Narendra Modi.
The company also acknowledged that the chatbot may not always be reliable for certain prompts about current events and political subjects.
Accusations against Google's AI tool
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar cautioned on Friday that Google's AI tool Gemini's answer regarding the Prime Minister violates IT regulations and multiple criminal code provisions.
Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics, acknowledged the concerns raised by verified journalists regarding bias in Google Gemini.
This was in relation to a question about Modi, for which a clear answer was given, while no clear response was provided for similar questions about Trump and Zelenskyy.
The minister had marked the post to Google and Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.
"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.
How has Google responded?
In an e-mail statement, a Google spokesperson said, "We've worked quickly to address this issue."
Google further said Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and "may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news".
"This is something that we're constantly working on improving," the spokesperson said.
Which question started this row?
The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Gemini about Modi.
In reply, Gemini made critical remarks about him but was cautious when asked the same question about Trump and Zelenskyy.
The chatbot's text-to-image generation feature has been involved in controversies earlier as well.
Recently, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant temporarily paused Gemini Artificial Intelligence chatbot's images generation of people, after 'inaccuracies' were flagged in historical images the chatbot was generating.
Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has erupted with posts describing Gemini as "too woke" when generating historical images.