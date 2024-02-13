Looking At Taking Forward India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is looking forward to further advancing India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

After concluding his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday afternoon. In his departure statement ahead of the two-nation visit, Modi said he was also looking forward to meeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, saying the country continues to witness "tremendous growth and transformation" under his leadership.

The announcement on Modi's visit to Doha came on Monday against the backdrop of Qatar releasing eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel.